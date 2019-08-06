Ak Stl Hldg (Put) (AKS) Share Value Rose While Sandler Capital Management Lifted by $400,000 Its Stake; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Miura Global Management Decreased by $29.23 Million Its Stake

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 64.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, down from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $142.51. About 2.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (AKS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $819.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 3.21M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL: NEED RETROACTIVE STEPS AFTER IMPORT SURGE BEFORE LEVY; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on Imported Steel Under Section 232; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 196,700 shares to 103,300 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,845 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 190.14 million shares or 1.69% less from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Mngmt Limited Com Nj reported 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). 12,737 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 179,422 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Cim Invest Mangement invested in 0.05% or 49,562 shares. The California-based Menta Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). 605,000 were reported by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 1.17M shares. Corecommodity Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.76% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Mackenzie Financial holds 52,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 575,000 shares or 0% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 402,000 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 337,444 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,850 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 10,327 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Fin Retail Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 100 shares. Advisor Ltd Company stated it has 16,196 shares. Miles Capital Inc owns 4,638 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Hilltop Hldg Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nuveen Asset Limited Com has 34,673 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.58% or 576,918 shares. Stephens Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 680 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.26% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 286,602 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.44% or 64,902 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Ltd reported 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Altimeter Capital LP holds 1.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 265,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 4.48 million shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 4,738 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $72.56M for 395.86 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.54 million activity. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216.