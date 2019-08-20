Ak Stl Hldg (Put) (AKS) Holder Sandler Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $400,000; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Raised Position

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (AKS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.16M market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 8.06 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL: NEED RETROACTIVE STEPS AFTER IMPORT SURGE BEFORE LEVY; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X – New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 2,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,012 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 15,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.17. About 9.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Zuck Defense Lifts Facebook. Saudi’s Big Bond Sale: Daybreak; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg tells EU ‘sorry’ for data leak; 17/03/2018 – Trump consultants harvested data from 50 mln Facebook users -reports; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Ret; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Mgmt Prns invested 4.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department accumulated 9,172 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,028 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hollencrest has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 0.86% or 63,952 shares. Peoples Fincl invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brookstone Capital Mgmt reported 9,652 shares stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,911 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co has 8.78 million shares. 6,305 are owned by Putnam Fl Co. Thompson Investment stated it has 1.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dana Inc holds 1.82% or 231,288 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 128,238 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 88,600 shares to 162,845 shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zscaler Inc by 55,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,470 shares, and cut its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 52 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 190.14 million shares or 1.69% less from 193.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Llc owns 226,650 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 34,560 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.32% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 260,000 shares. Raymond James Svcs holds 0% or 46,233 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 40,000 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp owns 44,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Ltd Nj invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Nomura reported 208,580 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 816,726 shares. Maverick Cap Limited owns 1.76 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank invested 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Shelton Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 87 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.37% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 487,950 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 20,405 shares.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Credit Suisse Sets $1 Price Target for AK Steel Stock – Schaeffers Research” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AK Steel’s Middletown Works Coke Plant Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why AK Steel Stock Jumped 10% Monday – Fox Business” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yielding Over 10.5%, AK Steel’s Longer-Term Bonds Looking More Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.