Ak Stl Hldg (Call) (AKS) Share Price Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Its Position by $1.45 Million; Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Boosted Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holding

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 33,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 62,192 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08 million, up from 28,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 1.32 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Call) (AKS) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 290,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55,000, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $970.84M market cap company. The stock increased 8.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 13.99M shares traded or 61.56% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Employees Receive Prestigious Award for Work on Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Expect Automotive, Other Key End-Use Markets to Remain Strong in 2018; 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers

Analysts await AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.21 per share. AKS’s profit will be $24.01 million for 10.11 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by AK Steel Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AKS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 191.91 million shares or 0.93% more from 190.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). 35,213 are owned by Next Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 139,696 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 1.51 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 260 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd accumulated 0% or 43,010 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated invested in 10,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.86M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 117,900 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 30,000 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 40,520 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 505,029 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Llc holds 105,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AK Steel Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UAW Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel’s Butler Works – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On AK Steel Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:AKS) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At AK Steel After The Recent Slide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 340,800 shares to 365,800 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (Put) (NYSE:PRLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 67 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Lc. Biondo Invest Ltd accumulated 2,000 shares. Asset has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 52,743 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. 212,584 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. M&T Financial Bank accumulated 24,077 shares. Natixis reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 48,322 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 8,003 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 20,081 shares or 0% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 7,716 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Swiss Retail Bank holds 408,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.07% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 87,118 shares to 238,468 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,898 shares, and cut its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE).