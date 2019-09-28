AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN), both competing one another are Steel & Iron companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AK Steel Holding Corporation 2 -0.18 313.68M 0.49 5.78 ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 7.91M 0.51 2.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AK Steel Holding Corporation and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AK Steel Holding Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AK Steel Holding Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of ZK International Group Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AK Steel Holding Corporation and ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK Steel Holding Corporation 13,099,473,816.09% 191.2% 3.4% ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 538,498,195.93% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AK Steel Holding Corporation and ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AK Steel Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ZK International Group Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AK Steel Holding Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -33.33% and an $1.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of AK Steel Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.32% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are AK Steel Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 55.75% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AK Steel Holding Corporation 8.88% 18.99% 21.03% -2.76% -47.39% 25.33% ZK International Group Co. Ltd. -3.82% -14.29% -25.88% -19.87% -66.13% -11.27%

For the past year AK Steel Holding Corporation had bullish trend while ZK International Group Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

AK Steel Holding Corporation beats ZK International Group Co. Ltd. on 12 of the 14 factors.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. The company also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania. It sells its flat-rolled carbon steel products primarily to automotive manufacturers and to customers in the infrastructure and manufacturing markets, including electrical transmission, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and appliances; and carbon steel products to distributors, service centers, and converters. The company also sells its stainless steel products to manufacturers and their suppliers in the automotive industry; manufacturers of food handling, chemical processing, pollution control, and medical and health equipment; and distributors and service centers, as well electrical steel products to manufacturers of power transmission and distribution transformers, and electrical motors and generators. AK Steel Holding Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in West Chester, Ohio.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. Its products are used in a range of applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. offers its products through distributors and sales representatives. The company also exports its products to Europe and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, China.