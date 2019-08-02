AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) Comparing side by side

Both AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) and Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) compete on a level playing field in the Steel & Iron industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AK Steel Holding Corporation 3 0.12 N/A 0.49 5.78 Northwest Pipe Company 24 1.08 N/A 2.51 9.31

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Northwest Pipe Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AK Steel Holding Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. AK Steel Holding Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Pipe Company, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AK Steel Holding Corporation and Northwest Pipe Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK Steel Holding Corporation 0.00% 191.2% 3.4% Northwest Pipe Company 0.00% 11.5% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

AK Steel Holding Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.05 beta. From a competition point of view, Northwest Pipe Company has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AK Steel Holding Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Northwest Pipe Company has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Northwest Pipe Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AK Steel Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AK Steel Holding Corporation and Northwest Pipe Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AK Steel Holding Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Northwest Pipe Company 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -43.61% for AK Steel Holding Corporation with consensus price target of $1.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.9% of AK Steel Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Northwest Pipe Company are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of AK Steel Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Northwest Pipe Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AK Steel Holding Corporation 8.88% 18.99% 21.03% -2.76% -47.39% 25.33% Northwest Pipe Company -5.04% -10.26% -0.64% 3.78% 20.41% 0.3%

For the past year AK Steel Holding Corporation was more bullish than Northwest Pipe Company.

Summary

Northwest Pipe Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors AK Steel Holding Corporation.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. The company also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania. It sells its flat-rolled carbon steel products primarily to automotive manufacturers and to customers in the infrastructure and manufacturing markets, including electrical transmission, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and appliances; and carbon steel products to distributors, service centers, and converters. The company also sells its stainless steel products to manufacturers and their suppliers in the automotive industry; manufacturers of food handling, chemical processing, pollution control, and medical and health equipment; and distributors and service centers, as well electrical steel products to manufacturers of power transmission and distribution transformers, and electrical motors and generators. AK Steel Holding Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in West Chester, Ohio.