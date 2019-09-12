AK Steel Holding (AKS) Reaches $2.80 After 9.00% Down Move; Ajo LP Has Cut By $4.59 Million Its Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding

The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.795. About 3.06 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel: Remain Optimistic About 2018; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Employees Receive Prestigious Award for Work on Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steel; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHYThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $958.83M company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $2.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AKS worth $86.29 million less.

Ajo Lp decreased Amdocs Ltd (DOX) stake by 20.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ajo Lp analyzed 74,041 shares as Amdocs Ltd (DOX)'s stock rose 16.47%. The Ajo Lp holds 291,050 shares with $18.07 million value, down from 365,091 last quarter. Amdocs Ltd now has $8.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 89,540 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AK Steel Holding Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 191.91 million shares or 0.93% more from 190.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,386 were reported by Victory Incorporated. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corp owns 3.97 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advisors reported 87,678 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% or 108,345 shares. Comerica Bank owns 296,204 shares. 359,629 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Com. Convergence Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,059 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 18,389 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 447,943 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 3.48M are held by Charles Schwab. Morgan Stanley reported 2.43 million shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 11,337 shares. Truepoint has 54,500 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS).

Analysts await AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.21 per share. AKS’s profit will be $24.01 million for 9.98 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by AK Steel Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $958.83 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 5.42 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.24 million for 16.34 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

