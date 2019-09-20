AK Steel Holding (AKS) Reaches $2.54 After 5.00% Up Move; BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CZSVF) Shorts Increased By 22.22%

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CZSVF) had an increase of 22.22% in short interest. CZSVF’s SI was 55,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.22% from 45,000 shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 8 days are for BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CZSVF)’s short sellers to cover CZSVF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0321 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.67% or $0.066 during the last trading session, reaching $2.536. About 3.62 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 13/03/2018 – IAM MEMBERS RATIFY LABOR PACT FOR AK STEEL MIDDLETOWN WORKSThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $786.43M company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $2.66 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AKS worth $39.32 million more.

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.46 million. The firm holds interests in the Delbreuil Lithium project that comprise 53 claims located in the Abitibi area, Quebec; and Cobalt Fold Property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord area of Quebec. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds options to acquire 100% interests in the Lac Gueret East Graphite property that consists of 38 claims covering an area of 2,052 hectares located in Manicouagan regional county municipality, Quebec; the Lac Gueret South Graphite property comprising 106 claims covering an area of 5,714 hectares located in Manicouagan regional county municipality, Quebec; and the TOCO/Takwa River gold property that consists of 45 claims located in north-central Quebec.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $786.43 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.91 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

Analysts await AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.21 per share. AKS’s profit will be $21.71 million for 9.06 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by AK Steel Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.