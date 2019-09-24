AK Steel Holding (AKS) Reaches $2.26 After 9.00% Down Move; General Mills Has 0.99 Sentiment

The stock of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.26. About 7.34 million shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X – New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 16/05/2018 – AK Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q EPS 9c; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL: NEED RETROACTIVE STEPS AFTER IMPORT SURGE BEFORE LEVY; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL URGES OTHER INDUSTRIES TO WAKE UP TO UNFAIR TRADE RISK; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $715.03M company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $2.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AKS worth $64.35 million less.

General Mills Inc (GIS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 387 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 392 decreased and sold their holdings in General Mills Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 398.53 million shares, down from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding General Mills Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 13 to 10 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 349 Increased: 287 New Position: 100.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AK Steel Holding Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 191.91 million shares or 0.93% more from 190.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). New York-based Focused Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.06% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Dc Cap Advsr Ltd owns 4.1% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 2.00 million shares. Scotia Inc stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Leisure Cap Management holds 0.03% or 15,055 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 20,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 934,817 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 15,895 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 1.55M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 297,349 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 402,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Management Comm owns 15,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Inc owns 0.01% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 3.48 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 117,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.21 per share. AKS’s profit will be $22.15 million for 8.07 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by AK Steel Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels and tubular products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $715.03 million. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms; and carbon and stainless steel that is finished into welded steel tubing. It has a 4.38 P/E ratio. The firm also buys and sells steel and steel products, and other materials; and produces metallurgical coal from reserves in Pennsylvania.

