AK Steel Holding (AKS) EPS Estimated At $0.07; Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake

Analysts expect AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. AKS’s profit would be $21.71 million giving it 8.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, AK Steel Holding Corporation’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 13.07M shares traded or 45.85% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel from Vietnam; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 13/03/2018 – IAM Members Ratify Labor Agreement For AK Steel Middletown Works; 11/04/2018 – AK Steel Women in Manufacturing Honored for Leadership by the Manufacturing Institute; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS); 09/05/2018 – AK Steel’s Middletown Works and Mountain State Carbon Coke Plants Recognized for Outstanding Safety Performance; 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lig; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF

Healthcor Management Lp increased Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) stake by 21.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 65,200 shares as Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE)’s stock declined 6.01%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 368,090 shares with $46.82 million value, up from 302,890 last quarter. Bluebird Bio Inc now has $5.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.08. About 367,483 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIO GETS CHINA FDA CLINICAL TRIALS OF LCAR-B38M CAR-T; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio to Receive Milestones and Royalties on ex-U.S. Sales; 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 11/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP BB2121 IN UNITED STATES; 17/04/2018 – Poseida Announces Initial Phase 1 Data for P-BCMA-101 CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Product in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Among 2 analysts covering Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bluebird Bio has $19100 highest and $122 lowest target. $149.67’s average target is 41.09% above currents $106.08 stock price. Bluebird Bio had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sarl holds 0.55% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 31,085 shares. 2,808 were reported by Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 205,910 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 101,918 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited has 75,000 shares. Opus Point Prns Mngmt Lc reported 1.1% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Blair William & Co Il owns 2,436 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Raymond James Financial owns 4,328 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 95,720 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 194,241 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Charles Schwab Invest invested in 241,584 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Healthcor Management Lp decreased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) stake by 247,198 shares to 500,000 valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 890,890 shares and now owns 578,300 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

