Ajo LP Upped Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) as Stock Rose; United Fire Group Has Decreased Its U S Bancorp (USB) Holding by $912,000; Stock Price Declined

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00 million, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 8.36 million shares traded or 61.02% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 23,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 146,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.54. About 3.21M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF)

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH) by 279,398 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 116,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,398 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 265,800 are held by Laurion Mngmt L P. Orleans Mngmt Corporation La reported 60,668 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested in 0.48% or 287,489 shares. Jnba Advisors reported 19,102 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 275,058 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 43,208 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 7,432 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.2% or 40,425 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Co owns 122 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 16,785 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.14% or 6,655 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 1.22M shares. 3,102 were accumulated by Cypress Management Ltd Liability Company (Wy).

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.