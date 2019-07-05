Ajo LP Trimmed Pbf Energy (PBF) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Wms Partners Cut Holding by $315,848

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 4.05M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 644,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.16 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 259,089 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 77,989 shares. Beaumont Ltd Liability invested in 15,790 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 16,375 shares. Pennsylvania Communications stated it has 13,177 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 3,659 were reported by Bluestein R H. Ledyard Bancorp stated it has 99,590 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Limited Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 751 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt owns 311,590 shares. Tirschwell Loewy stated it has 3,832 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 63,862 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fincl Advantage Inc reported 0.01% stake. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 3.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5.04 million shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eqis Management holds 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,014 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 47,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Lc owns 29,004 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.21% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 454,026 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 6,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Hartford Management Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 40 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested in 79,670 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Lc accumulated 0.08% or 1.65 million shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 14,428 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement owns 22,439 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 174,232 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd accumulated 48,345 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 130,875 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.38 per share. PBF’s profit will be $129.67 million for 6.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.18 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -191.53% EPS growth.