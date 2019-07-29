Ajo LP Stake in Progressive (PGR) Decreased by $43.14 Million as Stock Rose; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lowered Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $1.75 Million; Share Value Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.23. About 1.23M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 599,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 625,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 1.66 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Service Ent (NYSE:PEG) by 355,381 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $131.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 789,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Networks.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20M.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66 million for 15.98 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 15.09 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.