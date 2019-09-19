Ajo LP Raised Stake in American Campus (ACC) as Stock Price Declined; Reinhart Partners Has Boosted 1St Source Com (SRCE) Stake

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in 1St Source Corp Com (SRCE) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 21,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 141,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66 million, up from 119,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in 1St Source Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 43,491 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c

Ajo Lp increased its stake in American Campus (ACC) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 511,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.06 million, up from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in American Campus for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 589,498 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $88,679 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold SRCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). North Star Investment Management Corporation owns 5,349 shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested in 44,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zacks Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 30,492 shares. 4,868 were accumulated by Campbell & Invest Adviser. Aqr Capital Management Lc invested 0.01% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). First Mercantile Com invested in 2,348 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 7,708 shares. Barclays Public Llc stated it has 12,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,527 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Ser Group has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN) by 113,250 shares to 191,067 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,476 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L).

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of AKCA August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: 1st Source Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QQQ, ADBE, PYPL, AVGO: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 589,228 shares to 823,024 shares, valued at $61.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden by 26,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,153 shares, and cut its stake in Au Optronics Adr (NYSE:AUO).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Tepid As Investors Await Earnings Jolt – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.