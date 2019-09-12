Ajo LP Raised Its Stake in Jd.Com (JD) by $728,880 as Stock Price Declined; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shares Rose, Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Jd.Com (JD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 24,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 57,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Jd.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 7.57M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 96.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 150.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 6.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.09M, down from 156.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 2.10M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Sci (NYSE:TMO) by 9,773 shares to 7,478 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 192,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Phibro Animal Hlth (NASDAQ:PAHC).