Ajo LP Raised Its Holding in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by $10.29 Million; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Maintains Holding in Carnival (CCL)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 1.57M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 343,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.06 million, up from 961,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 1.02M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy announces completion of critical electric transmission line; 05/04/2018 – VVC: CenterPoint seen as leader in Vectren pursuit, Dealreporter; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE VECTREN CORP VVC.N; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $8bn natural gas deal; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC – SECOND AMENDMENT WILL INCREASE AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.7 BLN TO $3.3 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 555 shares. Manchester Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,265 shares. The New Jersey-based Advsr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Kames Capital Public Limited Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company reported 57,123 shares. Inv House Ltd Com invested in 140,503 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 11,665 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 250,705 shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.45% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Laurion Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Dean Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 27,280 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management stated it has 7,875 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 424,872 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 186,447 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.29% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 14,251 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 6,996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Assocs accumulated 692,845 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 219,500 shares. New York-based Amer Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Old Republic stated it has 1% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Crow Point Lc stated it has 0.32% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 261,403 shares. 247,321 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.75% or 1.97M shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation invested in 0.01% or 55,294 shares. Rare Limited holds 4,354 shares. Foster And Motley holds 0.11% or 23,866 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability reported 38,739 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 49,146 shares to 11,127 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 392,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,051 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP).

