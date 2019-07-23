Ajo LP Raised By $308,958 Its Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) Stake; Marlowe Partners LP Has Cut Kla (KLAC) Position By $2.47 Million

Ajo Lp increased Northrim Bancorp (NRIM) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 9,087 shares as Northrim Bancorp (NRIM)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Ajo Lp holds 67,218 shares with $2.31M value, up from 58,131 last quarter. Northrim Bancorp now has $248.73 million valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 7,268 shares traded. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has declined 3.93% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NRIM News: 21/04/2018 DJ Northrim BanCorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRIM); 25/05/2018 – Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 30/04/2018 – Northrim Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased Kla (KLAC) stake by 51.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 20,738 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 2.29%. The Marlowe Partners Lp holds 19,885 shares with $2.37M value, down from 40,623 last quarter. Kla now has $22.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.17. About 1.51 million shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 billion; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NRIM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 1.11% more from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,775 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,421 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 18,176 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 22,995 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) or 577,307 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 7,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset LP holds 43,903 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 90,271 shares. Bridgeway Capital owns 0.04% invested in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) for 85,868 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 20,200 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $173,958 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Nelson Krystal Murphy bought $20,299. Shares for $13,504 were bought by Schutt Aaron Michael. $24,668 worth of stock was bought by DRABEK ANTHONY on Wednesday, May 29. McCambridge David J bought $25,351 worth of stock or 743 shares. $24,857 worth of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) shares were bought by SWALLING JOHN C. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $18,546 was bought by WIGHT DAVID G. The insider Karp David W bought 700 shares worth $23,779.

Ajo Lp decreased Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 145,656 shares to 2.94 million valued at $153.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced S&P Global stake by 47,310 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $119,198 activity. Another trade for 1,114 shares valued at $119,198 was sold by Trafas Brian M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 40,959 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,800 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 1,539 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Scotia Capital Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,878 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.46% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Argi Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,436 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 118,760 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Co holds 0.05% or 62,837 shares. 20,996 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Srb Corp holds 6,277 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co has 3,033 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Zacks Inv holds 0.04% or 16,140 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.04% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Among 8 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. KLA-Tencor had 16 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, March 7. Goldman Sachs upgraded KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating.