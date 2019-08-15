Ajo LP Position in Goodyear Tire (GT) Has Raised by $29.40 Million; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Broadview Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $412,800 as Share Value Rose

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire (GT) by 294.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.70 million, up from 553,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 1.50M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 17/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear, Bridgestone joint venture picks Atlanta for headquarters; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361,000, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.31. About 1.90 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares to 717,850 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.56 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings.