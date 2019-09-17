Ajo LP Position in Cardinal Health (CAH) Lowered as Share Price Declined; Toronto (TD) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 131,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 630,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.67M, down from 761,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 1.96 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 71,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.72 million, down from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 1.36 million shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $324.97 million for 11.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Community Bank (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 59,589 shares to 131,123 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design Sys (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 810,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,704 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 167 shares. 20,562 were accumulated by Bank. Rockland reported 16,807 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0.02% or 13,872 shares. Covington Capital Management holds 0% or 426 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.51% or 12,789 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Diligent Ltd Liability Co reported 13,634 shares stake. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa accumulated 5,779 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Iowa National Bank invested in 10,038 shares. 7.06M are owned by Ameriprise. 4,018 were accumulated by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36B for 11.01 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 39,525 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $39.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc. Class A (NYSE:MGA) by 351,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI).