Ajo LP Lifted Its Alibaba Group (BABA) Position by $10.92 Million; Shares Declined; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $683,709

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group (BABA) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 64,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 346,861 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.78 million, up from 282,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 1,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 317,290 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 100,598 shares to 200,968 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,202 for 6769.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iconiq Cap Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 8,579 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co owns 109,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tybourne Cap Mgmt (Hk) owns 497,273 shares for 10.81% of their portfolio. Brinker reported 0.04% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Comerica Comml Bank owns 637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 14,045 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt invested in 41,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 6,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Network Lc holds 72 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 5,108 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.89% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 95 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt has 0.22% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 67,728 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested 0.18% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 89,281 shares to 360,028 shares, valued at $29.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 182,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,563 shares, and cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).