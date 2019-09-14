Ajo LP Lifted Holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by $4.05 Million; Nbw Capital Has Cut Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake by $1.55 Million as Share Value Declined

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 1346% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 238,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 255,769 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, up from 17,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 1.60M shares traded or 16.45% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Expects to Execute on a Second Round of Asset Sales That Will Generate an Additional $200M-$400M in Proceeds This Yr; 09/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND UNIT OF $0.47; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 10c

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 154,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 232,269 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 387,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 3.41 million shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98M for 26.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLJ shares while 50 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 156.07 million shares or 0.53% less from 156.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has 6,041 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 200,460 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 60,497 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.02% or 113,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 66,916 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 149,599 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Comm has 16,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intl Gp accumulated 109,517 shares. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.25% or 59,485 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 25,503 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 286,996 shares. 300 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 157,513 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 196,604 shares. 1.20 million were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America De.