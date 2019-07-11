Ajo LP Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) Cut by $18.13 Million; Roumell Asset Management Decreased Position in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) as Market Value Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 537,333 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in F5 Networks (FFIV) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 116,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,398 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, down from 232,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in F5 Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.57. About 677,936 shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 11,207 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has 5,323 shares. 1,377 are owned by Capstone Inv Limited. Cibc Mkts Corp reported 14,408 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,263 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 109 shares in its portfolio. 429,342 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Fiduciary Tru invested 0.07% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 113,461 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co holds 114,146 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability holds 1,731 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 16 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.05% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 1.00M shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.07% or 389,564 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $643,757 were sold by Locoh-Donou Francois on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 124 shares valued at $20,331 was sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL. Shares for $316,909 were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1. $112,449 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares were sold by SPRAGUE KARA LYNN. On Friday, February 1 the insider Pelzer Francis J. sold $41,630. 675 shares were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN, worth $110,450 on Tuesday, February 12.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 1.50 million shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $78.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Hrzns Fmly Sltns (NYSE:BFAM).