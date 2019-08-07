Ajo LP Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Decreased by $13.26 Million; Laurion Capital Management LP Stake in Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) by 25.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 43,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 4.21 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Adobe (ADBE) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 49,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 136,172 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.29 million, down from 186,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Adobe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $286.57. About 1.18M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 1.10M shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $47.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 29,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 106,883 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 1,670 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 838 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.28M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M Partnership invested in 7,965 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Twin Tree Lp holds 9,031 shares. Monetta Financial stated it has 1.54% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northern accumulated 6.16 million shares. Caprock Gru accumulated 2,982 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bluestein R H & holds 1.19% or 81,878 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Communications reported 2,246 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Moody Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0.56% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.02% or 896 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.06 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy on the Trade War Dip – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. BLOCK KEITH also sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Conway Craig.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca accumulated 55,056 shares. Notis holds 0.11% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma accumulated 7.44M shares. Iron Financial Ltd accumulated 1,350 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 8,092 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Liability accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Franklin Res reported 0.38% stake. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 0.42% or 110,371 shares. Bellecapital Ltd owns 16,232 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 618 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 29,248 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 389.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.