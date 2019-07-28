Ajo LP Has Upped By $2.83 Million Its Pcm (PCMI) Holding; Lowes Companies (LOW) Shorts Increased By 21.89%

Ajo Lp increased Pcm (PCMI) stake by 99.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 78,489 shares as Pcm (PCMI)’s stock declined 6.71%. The Ajo Lp holds 157,392 shares with $5.77 million value, up from 78,903 last quarter. Pcm now has $431.10M valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 133,342 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 14/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS

Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) had an increase of 21.89% in short interest. LOW’s SI was 10.72M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.89% from 8.79M shares previously. With 4.16M avg volume, 3 days are for Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW)’s short sellers to cover LOW’s short positions. The SI to Lowes Companies Inc’s float is 1.34%. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.79 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: SAME-STORE SALES IN MAY UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates

Ajo Lp decreased Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 108,944 shares to 48,375 valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Murphy Usa (NYSE:MUSA) stake by 7,620 shares and now owns 105,721 shares. Cbre Group (NYSE:CBG) was reduced too.

LoweÂ’s Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $81.06 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 35.19 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.