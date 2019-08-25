Ajo LP Has Trimmed Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; Platinum Investment Management LTD Increased Its Facebook (FB) Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 15.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd acquired 293,297 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 2.18 million shares with $362.61 million value, up from 1.88M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $507.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK SHOWED WILLINGNESS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ALGORITHMS IT USES TO CONNECT USERS; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Mark Zuckerberg finally says `sorry’ for Facebook privacy scandal; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has saved a virtual trove of Android users’ personal call data that extends back years:; 29/03/2018 – FB: Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 18/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating employee over ties to Trump campaign data firm; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile DAUs Quarter End 1.45B; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data

Ajo Lp decreased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) stake by 37.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ajo Lp sold 1.13M shares as Marathon Petroleum (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Ajo Lp holds 1.87M shares with $111.94M value, down from 3.00 million last quarter. Marathon Petroleum now has $30.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Lc reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Inr Advisory Limited Company has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 15.05M shares. 397,349 are held by Clarivest Asset Ltd. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alkeon Cap Management Ltd holds 1.23% or 1.48 million shares. Ally Inc stated it has 2.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Plancorp Limited Liability holds 2,726 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset LP reported 39,345 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 6.37M shares or 6.03% of all its holdings. Mai Capital invested in 39,657 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Washington Trust Financial Bank holds 56,843 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 18.31% above currents $177.75 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. Nomura upgraded the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse.

