Ajo LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Bank Of America (BAC) by $57.60 Million as Stock Value Declined; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Increased Stake

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 3.52M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302.66 million, down from 13.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 36.77M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,566 shares to 46,995 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,221 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 2.30M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 30,081 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability accumulated 0.88% or 16,293 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 0.14% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 6.29M shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,941 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 58,771 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Martin Currie Ltd holds 46,811 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.23% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp reported 2.94M shares stake. Timber Creek Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Independent Invsts has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 47.28M shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sigma Counselors Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 8,654 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc owns 0.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 42,110 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.43% or 202,902 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson holds 17,281 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.16% or 44,831 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 200,763 shares. Grassi Investment invested in 501,550 shares. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 948 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 217,978 shares. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.37% or 168,715 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Bank Of America’s Generous Capital Return Plan Indicates A Payout Ratio Exceeding 100% For 2019 – Forbes” on July 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Top Apple Exec to Depart, Most Big Banks Raising Dividends – The Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Preferred Stock IPOs, June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.