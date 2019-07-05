Ajo LP Has Raised Voya Financial (VOYA) Stake; Wendys Co Has 1.09 Sentiment

Wendys Co (WEN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 113 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 104 sold and reduced positions in Wendys Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 166.29 million shares, down from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wendys Co in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 76 Increased: 63 New Position: 50.

Ajo Lp increased Voya Financial (VOYA) stake by 15.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 179,256 shares as Voya Financial (VOYA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Ajo Lp holds 1.36 million shares with $67.89 million value, up from 1.18M last quarter. Voya Financial now has $8.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 208,753 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $39.23M for 28.97 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.67% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company for 1.51 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 28.63 million shares or 5.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 1.54% invested in the company for 2.59 million shares. The New York-based Suvretta Capital Management Llc has invested 1.15% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 81,305 shares.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.7. About 354,012 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Wendy’s; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – Dinner Decision Made Easy: Support Children In Foster Care With Wendy’s; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 6,486 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 43,932 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr stated it has 24,922 shares. Element Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Utah Retirement Sys reported 28,501 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 14.44M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 39,037 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 105,600 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Brown Advisory Inc holds 11,627 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 32,737 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1,214 shares. 645,737 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 77,870 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial had 2 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $54 target.