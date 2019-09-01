Ajo LP Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $315,400; Market Valuation Rose; Keating Investment Counselors Maintains Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 0.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 3,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.58M, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.93M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 22,679 shares to 11,207 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 62,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,879 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth owns 2,401 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Telemus Ltd Liability has 9,662 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 22,040 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank Tru Communication holds 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 13,391 shares. Guyasuta Invest Inc holds 0.05% or 5,042 shares. Asset Inc holds 11,627 shares. Virtu Lc owns 5,408 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Lc reported 0.99% stake. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0.14% or 5.60 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wendell David Associate has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,296 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

