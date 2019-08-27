Ajo LP Has Lowered Position in Exelixis (EXEL) by $3.06 Million; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Holds Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS)

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Exelixis (EXEL) by 92.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 133,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 11,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 144,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Exelixis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 2.07 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA SETS JAN 14 PDUFA DATE FOR CABOMETYX

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 4.46M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 8,881 shares to 229,699 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Presto Inds (NYSE:NPK) by 7,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 19,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 138,826 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.04% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.02% or 78,900 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc invested in 0.02% or 11,865 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0% stake. Toth Financial Advisory owns 21,325 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Plancorp Limited Liability Company reported 13,546 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Stephens Grp Llc invested in 0.41% or 841,744 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.50 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0% or 100 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc holds 900 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 6,330 shares.

