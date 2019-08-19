Ajo LP Has Lowered Its Store Capital (STOR) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Upped Its Holding by $1.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Store Capital (STOR) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 35,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 104,848 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, down from 140,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Store Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 1.19M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,851 are held by Zacks Management. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 119,346 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.53% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 5.03M shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Lp owns 659,316 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 5,159 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 83,572 shares. Horizon Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 58,149 shares or 2.1% of the stock. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Andra Ap holds 0.22% or 143,400 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 13,550 shares. Glenview Management Ltd Liability Company holds 724,752 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 1.41% or 265,134 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.12% or 5.11M shares. Bancorporation owns 16,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59M and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,919 shares to 9,309 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,237 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health by 5,721 shares to 67,938 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peabody Energy by 284,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).