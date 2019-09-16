Ajo LP Has Lowered Its Position in Steel Dynamics (STLD) as Shares Rose; Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $19.91 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 112.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 510,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 964,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.77M, up from 453,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.23 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 186,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 3.44 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.01M, down from 3.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Steel Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 2.66 million shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Analysts await Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 55.62% or $0.94 from last year’s $1.69 per share. STLD’s profit will be $164.71 million for 10.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Steel Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $583,534 activity. Pushis Glenn also bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares. $51,160 worth of stock was bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31. $247,238 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares were bought by Alvarez Miguel.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 346,650 shares to 410,399 shares, valued at $39.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Cia Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU).

