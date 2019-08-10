Ajo LP Has Decreased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by $110.04 Million; Aptargroup (ATR) Holder Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.34 Million

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 81.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 12,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,909 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 15,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 186,415 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 93.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 1.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt reported 113,200 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Mairs And Incorporated owns 249,289 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beach Invest Ltd Com holds 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,820 shares. Meridian Counsel has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,189 shares. Chou Assoc Management accumulated 4.67% or 109,275 shares. Financial reported 2,386 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 2.47M shares. Consolidated Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 42,992 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 102,448 shares. 10,625 are owned by Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Co. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 1.75 million shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). General Amer Investors stated it has 1.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Limited Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.29 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 29,961 shares to 304,520 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 58,366 shares to 60,684 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).