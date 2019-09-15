Ajo LP Has Decreased Position in Best Buy (BBY) as Share Price Rose; Middleton & Co Has Cut Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $353,280

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,078 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91 million, down from 73,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O BANS FAR-RIGHT BRITISH PARTY BRITAIN FIRST AND REMOVES PAGES OF ITS LEADERS FOR VIOLATING ANTI-HATRED RULES; 09/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook’s massive reorg keeps user privacy and security top of mind; 19/03/2018 – Ad targeting from Facebook is eerily accurate because it uses a variety of methods; 23/05/2018 – Facebook announces a partnership with identity management service Okta; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 02/05/2018 – United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall: Deals to Integrate Output of 3 Norwegian Wind Projects Into Grid That Powers Facebook’s Data Centres in Denmark and Sweden; 13/03/2018 – Sri Lanka to lift social media ban-minister; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress:; 06/04/2018 – ITALY ANTITRUST AUTHORITY SAYS IT HAS OPENED A PROBE INTO FACEBOOK’S COLLECTION AND USE OF USER DATA – STATEMENT

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Best Buy (BBY) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 108,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 162,774 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 270,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Best Buy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 2.58M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS [24]7.AI INCIDENT MAY HAVE COMPROMISED CUSTOMERS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B; 21/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Best Buy has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling Huawei products once existing; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 7.1%; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC SAYS 5-YR FACILITY AGREEMENT PERMITS BORROWINGS UP TO $1.25 BLN & TERMINATES IN APRIL 2023 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. BBY’s profit will be $268.85 million for 16.55 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Serv owns 339,352 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 30,786 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.03% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Farmers Bancorp has invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 44,804 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Aqr Capital Lc owns 4.80 million shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Nbt Bankshares N A Ny owns 4,679 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company owns 118,195 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 1.89 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 141,576 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 31,410 are held by Martingale Asset Limited Partnership. Private Advisor Llc reported 4,696 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 32,080 shares.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Buy Stock Declines Despite Q2 Earnings Beat – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 24,056 shares to 43,435 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 47,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39 million and $645.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.