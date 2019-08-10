Ajo LP Has Cut Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $487,053; Stock Rose; Truepoint Trimmed Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $15.53 Million

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 22,130 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 24,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.15% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Com has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 437,917 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 2,781 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Colony Group Lc reported 27,440 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Counsel invested in 0.31% or 3,405 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 0.78% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 120,453 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability owns 89,419 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Starr Int Commerce Inc invested in 30,000 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 428,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gp has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,131 were reported by Lesa Sroufe &. Kempen Nv accumulated 0.14% or 14,781 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited owns 36,000 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Petrus Lta has 1.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 64,614 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $248.48 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares to 217,257 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax (VEA) by 105,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) by 179,256 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $67.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexindai Adr by 157,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 635,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,773 shares. Skba Mgmt Lc invested in 2.01% or 65,950 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,950 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 475,356 were accumulated by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cohen Management owns 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,989 shares. Summit Financial Wealth invested in 0.12% or 2,342 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability stated it has 1,425 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Management Limited stated it has 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Community Group Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,700 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Middleton & Incorporated Ma has 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).