Ajo LP Has Boosted Position in Humana (HUM) as Valuation Rose; As Tenneco (TEN) Share Price Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Lifted Its Position by $798,424

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Humana (HUM) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 57,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 731,471 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.57M, up from 674,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Humana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 737,692 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 05/03/2018 MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Humana, Exits SBA Comms; 05/04/2018 – KINDRED HOLDERS OK TRANSACTION WITH CONSORTIUM INCL HUMANA, TPG; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 391.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 36,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 45,559 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 9,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 1.14 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE TWO INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS. WITH PURCHASE OF; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Biz: BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire Federal-Mogul in $5.4 billion deal

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $658,880 activity. Shares for $92,600 were bought by LETHAM DENNIS J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 8,963 shares to 17,034 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 18,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,640 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 116,189 shares to 116,398 shares, valued at $18.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,910 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).