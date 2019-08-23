Ajo LP Has Boosted China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holding by $1.68 Million as Share Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Ajo Lp increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 260.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 111,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The institutional investor held 154,707 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 42,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 24,612 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90922.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 3.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.08M, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 9.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 14/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK TO BAN BRITAIN FIRST FROM ITS WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Curbing Information From Outside Data Brokers; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 22/03/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO recalled by British parliamentary committee; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 25/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) by 54,604 shares to 4.06 million shares, valued at $153.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit (A) by 207,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.57M shares, and cut its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI).

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Has Gained 33% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “China Yuchai International Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “China Yuchai International to Pay Cash Dividend for FY2018 on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “GYMCL Increases Ownership in YC Europe – PRNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is China Yuchai (CYD) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 29,173 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $185.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 112,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).