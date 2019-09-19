Ajo LP Has Boosted By $2.48 Million Its Microstrategy (MSTR) Position; ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO LTD. ORD (ZHUZF) Sellers Decreased By 40.53% Their Shorts

ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO LTD. ORD (OTCMKTS:ZHUZF) had a decrease of 40.53% in short interest. ZHUZF’s SI was 416,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40.53% from 699,500 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 693 days are for ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO LTD. ORD (OTCMKTS:ZHUZF)’s short sellers to cover ZHUZF’s short positions. It closed at $4.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp increased Microstrategy (MSTR) stake by 27.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 17,325 shares as Microstrategy (MSTR)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Ajo Lp holds 80,729 shares with $11.57 million value, up from 63,404 last quarter. Microstrategy now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 64,754 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity. $260,262 worth of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares were bought by RECHAN LESLIE J.

Ajo Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 1.20M shares to 1.54 million valued at $206.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 65,847 shares and now owns 11,256 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 2,791 shares. Trexquant Invest LP accumulated 0.03% or 2,388 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 33,967 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 98,004 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Co. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 130 shares. Brandes Ptnrs LP has invested 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 12,726 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). State Street holds 0% or 269,333 shares. Legal General Grp Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). New York-based Fred Alger Management has invested 0.02% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 300,393 are owned by Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 66,895 shares.