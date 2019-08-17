Ajo LP Has Boosted Ametek (AME) Stake By $18.36 Million; Newlink Genetics Has 0.82 Sentiment

Ajo Lp increased Ametek (AME) stake by 130% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 223,889 shares as Ametek (AME)’s stock rose 3.76%. The Ajo Lp holds 396,107 shares with $32.87M value, up from 172,218 last quarter. Ametek now has $19.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 1.26 million shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

Newlink Genetics Corp (NLNK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 28 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 34 decreased and sold equity positions in Newlink Genetics Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 12.32 million shares, down from 12.64 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Newlink Genetics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 20 Increased: 17 New Position: 11.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NewLink Genetics Corporation for 628,097 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 671,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 0.01% invested in the company for 2,489 shares. The New York-based A.R.T. Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 404,083 shares.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $58.21 million. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer ; and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

