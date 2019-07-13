Ajo LP Decreased Moog (A) (MOG.A) Stake; Shorts at Aspen Technology (AZPN) Lowered By 17.8%

Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) had a decrease of 17.8% in short interest. AZPN’s SI was 1.32M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.8% from 1.60M shares previously. With 416,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s short sellers to cover AZPN’s short positions. The SI to Aspen Technology Inc’s float is 2.01%. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 364,540 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden

Ajo Lp decreased Moog (A) (MOG.A) stake by 96.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ajo Lp sold 623,235 shares as Moog (A) (MOG.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Ajo Lp holds 20,403 shares with $1.77M value, down from 643,638 last quarter. Moog (A) now has $3.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $94.06. About 92,979 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.15 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 105.01 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Aspen Technology, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 9,890 shares. Amer Capital reported 28,392 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.12% or 185,544 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Grp Limited Co holds 765,092 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 84,901 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 228,100 shares. Connecticut-based Matarin Ltd has invested 0.77% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Cwm Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 73 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 6,296 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Com. Merian Global (Uk) holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 864,977 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 3,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Lc (Trc) accumulated 1,205 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,634 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

