Ajo LP Cut Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $5.28 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Centre Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.98 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 22,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 263,016 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.23 million, up from 240,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 105,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 81,434 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, down from 187,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability holds 2,616 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D, a Florida-based fund reported 14,660 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 158,783 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 37,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Lc has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 4,561 shares. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 232,883 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) accumulated 29,987 shares. California-based Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amg Trust National Bank invested in 0.22% or 74,611 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 9,196 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc has 7,858 shares. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 16,900 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 62,919 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter to Occidental Petroleum Stockholders – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Occidental (OXY) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of stock. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Vehicle (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 606,832 shares to 863,387 shares, valued at $6.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Community Bank (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 59,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.