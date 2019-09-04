Ajo LP Boosted Ares Capital (ARCC) Position By $509,337; Shorts at Phoenix New Media Limited American Depositary Shar (FENG) Lowered By 10.28%

Ajo Lp increased Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) stake by 10.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 29,961 shares as Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Ajo Lp holds 304,520 shares with $5.22 million value, up from 274,559 last quarter. Ares Capital Corp now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 51,341 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $211.03 million. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest verticals, such as news, finance, automobiles, entertainment, fashion, military affairs, live broadcasting, we-media, sports, history, video, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 5.17% above currents $18.78 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, August 19.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $242,413 activity. On Thursday, June 20 the insider BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,600. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045. $36,720 worth of stock was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Grp Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 6,900 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 304,520 shares. Ssi Investment Management invested in 11,544 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,504 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 77,456 shares. Cambridge Invest Research has 240,553 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc reported 9,110 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,314 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity owns 522,500 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Miller Howard Invests New York reported 389,373 shares. 685,000 are owned by Polar Capital Llp. Edgemoor Inv stated it has 713,365 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 146 shares.