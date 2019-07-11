Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (ASEKY) EPS Estimated At $0.94; Okta – Class A (OKTA) Shorts Increased By 4.3%

Okta Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:OKTA) had an increase of 4.3% in short interest. OKTA’s SI was 5.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.3% from 5.09M shares previously. With 1.15 million avg volume, 5 days are for Okta Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s short sellers to cover OKTA’s short positions. The SI to Okta Inc – Class A’s float is 5.59%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 583,193 shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 120.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 115.99% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 23/05/2018 – Fuze Expands Okta Integration to Power Greater Enterprise Productivity and Security; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Rev $78M-$79M; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 23/05/2018 – Okta Eliminates Passwords, Backed by New Okta ThreatInsight; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Okta Launches Sign In with Okta, Business Authentication for App Providers; 24/05/2018 – Okta Announces Grant to Fast Forward, Technology Nonprofit Community; 07/03/2018 – Okta Identity Cloud Securely Connects JetBlue to its Customers; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE OF $343 TO $348 MLN

Analysts expect Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) to report $0.94 EPS on July, 30.ASEKY’s profit would be $247.89M giving it 9.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 11.90% EPS growth. It closed at $34.61 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $15.76 billion. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

Among 4 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Okta had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 4.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.13 billion. It offers drive train related products, such as automatic and manual transmission products, and other products. It has a 7.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides brake systems and master cylinders, ABS and ESC modulators, hydraulic boosters, disc brake calipers, brake pads, discs, high carbon disc rotors, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, parking brake pedals, and sensors; and actuators, air suspension systems, and power tilt and telescopic steering columns.