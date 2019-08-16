AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) is a company in the Marketing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of AirNet Technology Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.42% of all Marketing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of AirNet Technology Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.19% of all Marketing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AirNet Technology Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirNet Technology Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 11.73% 20.40% 10.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting AirNet Technology Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AirNet Technology Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 12.70M 108.30M 43.24

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AirNet Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AirNet Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.38 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 92.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AirNet Technology Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AirNet Technology Inc. -10.56% -19.62% -36.5% -52.08% -52.08% 1.2% Industry Average 4.40% 10.41% 13.49% 11.85% 56.39% 35.32%

For the past year AirNet Technology Inc. has weaker performance than AirNet Technology Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

AirNet Technology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors AirNet Technology Inc.’s peers beat AirNet Technology Inc.