Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 2.34 N/A -0.28 0.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 3 0.22 N/A -0.92 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -6.3% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -128.9% -47.9%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Airgain Inc. Its rival Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.7 respectively. Airgain Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Airgain Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.2% and 7.4% respectively. About 4.7% of Airgain Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.2% are Vislink Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -8.26% -6.71% 52.77% 8.38% 85.31% 50.15% Vislink Technologies Inc. -17.12% -29.95% -32.94% -51.23% -73.17% -26.69%

For the past year Airgain Inc. has 50.15% stronger performance while Vislink Technologies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Airgain Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Vislink Technologies Inc.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.