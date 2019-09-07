Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 1.72 N/A -0.13 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 140 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02

Table 1 demonstrates Airgain Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Airgain Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1%

Liquidity

Airgain Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are 5 and 3.4 respectively. Airgain Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Airgain Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a consensus target price of $106, with potential downside of -4.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares and 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.2% of Airgain Inc. shares. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 80.77% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49%

For the past year Airgain Inc. was more bullish than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Airgain Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.