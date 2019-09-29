Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

As Communication Equipment companies, Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 12 2.68 8.64M -0.13 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 7 1.83 13.47M -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Airgain Inc. and PCTEL Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 73,783,091.37% -2.6% -2.2% PCTEL Inc. 197,218,155.20% -16.5% -14.1%

Liquidity

6.7 and 6.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Airgain Inc. Its rival PCTEL Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.9 respectively. Airgain Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PCTEL Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Airgain Inc. and PCTEL Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

PCTEL Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.33 consensus target price and a -18.74% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of PCTEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Airgain Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.5% are PCTEL Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% PCTEL Inc. 0.87% -0.86% -3.14% -13.64% -26.08% 7.69%

For the past year Airgain Inc. has stronger performance than PCTEL Inc.

Summary

Airgain Inc. beats PCTEL Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.