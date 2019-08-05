Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

We are comparing Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 1.93 N/A -0.13 0.00 Iteris Inc. 5 2.11 N/A -0.24 0.00

In table 1 we can see Airgain Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Airgain Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -2.2% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Airgain Inc. are 6.7 and 6.5. Competitively, Iteris Inc. has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Airgain Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iteris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.9% of Airgain Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35% of Iteris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Airgain Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, Iteris Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -0.99% -12.53% -19.43% 19.52% 32.18% 30.98% Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04%

For the past year Airgain Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iteris Inc.

Summary

Airgain Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Iteris Inc.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.