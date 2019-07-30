Airgain Inc. (AIRG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain Inc. 13 2.09 N/A -0.28 0.00 Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Airgain Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -6.3% Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Airgain Inc. are 5.7 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Aerohive Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Airgain Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Airgain Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 71.8%. 4.7% are Airgain Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Airgain Inc. -8.26% -6.71% 52.77% 8.38% 85.31% 50.15% Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9%

For the past year Airgain Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Summary

Airgain Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.