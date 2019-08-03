Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) EPS Estimated At $-0.04; Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 88.24% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Airgain, Inc.’s analysts see -233.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.67% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 43,083 shares traded. Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has risen 32.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRG News: 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 2, CHAIRMAN JAMES SIMS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS COMPANY SEARCHES FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS SALES OUTLOOK OF 20% GROWTH OVER FISCAL YEAR 2017; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Backs Fiscal-Year 2018 Sales Up 20%; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Names James K. Sims as Interim CEO; 11/04/2018 Airgain Announces Release of ULTRAMAX™ MIMO 9-in-1 Antenna; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Airgain; 03/05/2018 – Airgain: Sims Succeeds Charles Myers; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN SAYS CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING CO; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC AIRG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 20 PCT

Among 7 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Rotork PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 276 lowest target. GBX 311.86’s average target is 5.25% above currents GBX 296.3 stock price. Rotork PLC had 27 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 11 by Peel Hunt. Goldman Sachs maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 276 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, February 25 by JP Morgan. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, June 14. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of ROR in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. See Rotork plc (LON:ROR) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 338.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 276.00 New Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 250.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 333.00 New Target: GBX 338.00 Unchanged

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 295.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 280.00 Initiates Starts

Another recent and important Rotork plc (LON:ROR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Rotork plc (LON:ROR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.49% or GBX 10.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 296.3. About 1.65 million shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.58 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 28.22 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $120.44 million. The company??s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It currently has negative earnings. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices.