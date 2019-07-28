Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Last Week

Analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to report $-0.04 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 88.24% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Airgain, Inc.’s analysts see -233.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 40,613 shares traded. Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has risen 85.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRG News: 11/04/2018 Airgain Announces Release of ULTRAMAX™ MIMO 9-in-1 Antenna; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – PRESIDENT AND CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC AIRG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 20 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Backs Fiscal-Year 2018 Sales Up 20%; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Reports Record Sales for First Quarter 2018 and Announces CEO Succession Process; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 2, CHAIRMAN JAMES SIMS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS COMPANY SEARCHES FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO; 03/05/2018 – Airgain: Sims Succeeds Charles Myers; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS SALES OUTLOOK OF 20% GROWTH OVER FISCAL YEAR 2017; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Loss/Shr 12c

Among 3 analysts covering Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 127,478 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has declined 5.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY NET INCOME $208.5M; 02/05/2018 – Logitech Grows to Highest Ever Fiscal Year Sales, Up 16%; 04/05/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 47 FROM SFR 43; 15/03/2018 – Logitech G Unveils New PC Gaming Speaker and Mechanical Keyboard With LIGHTSYNC; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/03/2018 – Logitech Breaks Company Record With 16 iF DESIGN AWARDS; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Sales Growth View of 12%-14%; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 26.47 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Logitech International S.A. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.01 million shares or 11.78% less from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.14 million are owned by Franklin Resource. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Parkside State Bank has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 281 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Raymond James owns 34,540 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.24% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Principal Group has 0% invested in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) for 6,364 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 2.47% or 1.15M shares. 127,519 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.18 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 12,500 shares. Maryland-based Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).