Aircastle Ltd (AYR) to pay $0.30 on Sep 16, 2019; Welbilt (WBT) Shorts Lowered By 3.37%

Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AYR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Aircastle Ltd’s current price of $21.09 translates into 1.42% yield. Aircastle Ltd’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 220,366 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI

Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT) had a decrease of 3.37% in short interest. WBT’s SI was 13.01M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.37% from 13.47M shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 10 days are for Welbilt Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s short sellers to cover WBT’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 992,523 shares traded. Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) has declined 27.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WBT News: 07/05/2018 – Welbilt Sees 2018 Sales Up 7%-10%; 18/04/2018 – WELBILT INC – ON APRIL 13 CO ENTERED INCREMENTAL REVOLVING FACILITY AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 3, 2016; 19/04/2018 – Welbilt Completes Crem Intl Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Welbilt Announces Strategic Partnership with XiaoMai Stores and Youle; 07/05/2018 – Welbilt Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 04/04/2018 – WELBILT INC WBT.N – WELBILT TO SUPPLY NEW MERRYCHEF EIKON E1S HIGH-SPEED OVENS, DEVELOP FITKITCHEN SOLUTION FOR ALL XIAOMAI STORES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Welbilt Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBT); 01/05/2018 – Intermede Investment Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Welbilt; 07/05/2018 – Welbilt 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – WELBILT COMPLETES CREM INTL PURCHASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold Aircastle Limited shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 37,325 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Credit Suisse Ag reported 56,284 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 4,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Amer Interest Group Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 34,665 shares. Prelude Ltd invested in 0% or 385 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 409,100 were reported by Bridgeway Management Inc. National Bank Of America De holds 90,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 38,294 shares. 19,999 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The firm also invests in other aviation assets. It has a 7.86 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries.